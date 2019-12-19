Society Severe accident in Subotica: There are dead and injured The collision of three vehicles on the Subotica-Bajmok road killed two people. There are injured passengers, as RTS finds out Source: RTS Thursday, December 19, 2019 | 10:19 Tweet Share Ilustracij: Depositphotos/ zx6r92

The accident happened at about 7.00 am, at the so-called Tavankut Crossroads.



Two people were killed and, according to the RTS, there are also injured who were transferred to the hospital in Subotica.



Traffic was diverted to alternative routes: to Ljutovo and Novi Zednik.



Traffic accident investigation is ongoing.