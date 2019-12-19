Severe accident in Subotica: There are dead and injured
The collision of three vehicles on the Subotica-Bajmok road killed two people. There are injured passengers, as RTS finds outSource: RTS
The accident happened at about 7.00 am, at the so-called Tavankut Crossroads.
Two people were killed and, according to the RTS, there are also injured who were transferred to the hospital in Subotica.
Traffic was diverted to alternative routes: to Ljutovo and Novi Zednik.
Traffic accident investigation is ongoing.