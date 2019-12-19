Society 0

Severe accident in Subotica: There are dead and injured

The collision of three vehicles on the Subotica-Bajmok road killed two people. There are injured passengers, as RTS finds out

Source: RTS
Ilustracij: Depositphotos/ zx6r92
The accident happened at about 7.00 am, at the so-called Tavankut Crossroads.

Two people were killed and, according to the RTS, there are also injured who were transferred to the hospital in Subotica.

Traffic was diverted to alternative routes: to Ljutovo and Novi Zednik.

Traffic accident investigation is ongoing.

