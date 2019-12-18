Society KRIK editor deported to Serbia; "I was told I was blacklisted" KRIK editor Stevan Dojcinovic, who was detained in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, was deported to Serbia this morning, Tanjug reported Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 09:25 Tweet Share

Beta news agency reported that Dojcinovic was told at the Abu Dhabi airport that he was blacklisted and could not enter the country but would be deported back to Serbia.



Dojcinovic is currently on an Etihad Airways plane on a flight to Belgrade, and arrived at Abu Dhabi airport yesterday at around 8 pm with a direct flight from Belgrade, at which time his passport control officers detained him and took his passport, according to the website of the KRIK network.



Dojcinovic said he was then taken to a part of the airport where police are located, took his fingerprints there, took pictures of him and made a file. "Then they left me waiting under supervision and after five hours of waiting said that I would be deported to Serbia in the morning", Dojcinovic says.



He stated that he spent a total of 12 hours under the supervision of police officers who briefly informed him that he was blacklisted and that they had to bring him back. Dojxinovic was then escorted onto the morning flight, without clear explanation.



"They said that I was not blacklisted by the United Arab Emirates but that it was a request of another government, but they did not tell me which", Dojcinovic said



Dojcinovic was scheduled to speak at a conference of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Abu Dhabi today at a panel on combating cross-border corruption, money laundering and organized crime.



The KRIK editor was in a similar situation in Russia in 2015, when he was detained at an airport in Moscow and then deported to Serbia.



For now, the reason for his deportation is unknown, while Dojcinovic told KRIK he was on a "black list".