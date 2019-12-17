Society "I am appalled" Former President of Malta and Head of Eurochild foundation Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca met with parents from Serbia, whose children are threatened with exile Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 11:11 Tweet Share

After that meeting, she said she was dismayed at the treatment of 22 Serbian children.



The former president of Malta expressed support for parents during a meeting last night and suggested they seek legal aid, RTS reported.



She emphasized that the Agency dealing with the issuance of residence permits violates numerous by-laws.



Meanwhile, in less than 24 hours, 3.000 signatures have been collected for a petition calling for children to stay in Malta with their parents.



Vladica Djordjevic, whose daughter did not receive residence permit even though she was born in Malta, told RTS that the petition, signed by numerous celebrities, had been submitted to the Government of Malta.



He says parents do not know what will happen next, given the recent dismissal of the prime minister, and that they assume that only after the establishment of a new government, will their issue be considered.



Djordjevic also said that his family planned to spend Christmas holidays in Serbia, but that due to the new situation they should not leave the islands.



Prior to this, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, tenor Joseph Calleja, the Mimiki Foundation and numerous other public figures, have come forward to help financially families from Serbia and other non-EU countries so that their children can stay legally in Malta with their parents.



So far, € 20,000 has been raised in various actions, reports the "Times of Malta".



The appeals came after the Sunday "Times of Malta" revealed that a group of non-EU families residing in Malta have been told they can no longer keep their children here, since they do not have enough money to sustain them.



According to the agency, the parents do not satisfy the financial requirements of a policy, which requires third country nationals to earn €19,000 a year, as well as €3,800 extra for each child. The figures do not include bonuses or overtime.