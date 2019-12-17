Society Earthquake hits Kikinda PHOTO Early this morning around 1:30 the earthquake struck Kikinda. The epicenter was at a depth of 12 kilometers Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 08:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Albund

According to the report of the Republican Seismological Institute, at 01:28 local time, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was registered in the region of Kikinda, Sputnik reported.



Intensity at the epicenter was rated at 4 to 5 degrees on the Mercali scale.



The VojvodinaMeteo previously reported that an earthquake was recorded at 15 km depth.



Citizens could feel the earthquake, but earthquakes of this intensity could not cause major damage, the Republican Seismological Institute told Tanjug. They also say that the RSI was contacted by Kikinda citizens, and that there were no subsequent earthquakes.