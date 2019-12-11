Society Media: Former Serbia's national basketball team player arrested for domestic violence According to "Blic" daily, former basketball player Milan Gurovic has been charged with domestic violence Source: Blic Wednesday, December 11, 2019 | 10:44 Tweet Share EPA/ SRĐAN SUKI

Blic also alleged that Gurovic was arrested yesterday after he assaulted a woman and his underage daughter (16) in a Belgrade apartment.



After "Blic", the news was also reported by other media, which stated that Milan Gurovic and his wife had been married for 25 years and had four children.