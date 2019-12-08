Society There is simply an incredible number of drunk drivers in Serbia This year, more than 42.000 drivers were excluded from traffic in Serbia due to drunk-driving, the Interior Ministry announced today Source: Beta Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 17:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Syda_Productions

1.700 drivers, out of those 42.000, were in a state of complete intoxication, the press release said.



Also, 350 drivers were excluded from traffic for driving under the influence of psychoactive substances.



The ministry announced that from December 9 to 15, the Traffic Police will carry out intensified controls on driving while intoxicated and under the influence of psychoactive substances.



It will be part of an international action implemented in 29 countries - members of the "Traffic Police Network of Europe" (TISPOL).