Public survey: Is there hate speech in the Serbian media?

Daily newspapers and web portals publish more than 600 texts each day, with hate, aggression and sensationalism prevailing

Source: B92, prva
absurdov/depositphotos/Ilustracija
This survey was conducted by the Center for Professionalization of the Media. The Press Council can only respond if one personally sues the media and can impose a moral punishment. Are we becoming numb?

This will be one of the topics discussed in Prva TV Morning program, and here's the question for you: Is there hate speech in the Serbian media?

