Two workers killed at a construction site in Cortanovci
Two workers were killed this morning at a construction site in Cortanovci, where a tunnel to the Belgrade-Novi Sad railway is being builtSource: Tanjug
According to Belgrade media, the first results of the investigation show that the incident occurred when, for unknown reasons, a basket carrying two workers overturned from about 20 meters in height and fell straight to the ground.
The medical team could only confirm the death.
The media said that a police investigation was underway and that all the circumstances of the accident would be determined during the further investigation.