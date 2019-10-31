Society 1

Two workers killed at a construction site in Cortanovci

Two workers were killed this morning at a construction site in Cortanovci, where a tunnel to the Belgrade-Novi Sad railway is being built

Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Chalabala
According to Belgrade media, the first results of the investigation show that the incident occurred when, for unknown reasons, a basket carrying two workers overturned from about 20 meters in height and fell straight to the ground.

The medical team could only confirm the death.

The media said that a police investigation was underway and that all the circumstances of the accident would be determined during the further investigation.

