Society Boicy thrilled with the mural from "Only Fools and Horses": "Great artwork in Serbia" Actor John Chalis, who played Boyci in the classic British sitcom "Only Fools and Horses", praised on Twitter a mural showing Del Boy, Rodney and Uncle Albert Source: B92, RTS, N1 Monday, October 28, 2019 | 10:32

Challis does not specify where exactly the mural is located, but thinks that the work is great and represents a real piece of art.



The painting that occupies an entire wall shows Del Boy, Rodney and Uncle Albert, together with the unavoidable quote: "This time next year, we'll be millionaires", written in Serbian.



Boyci's fans from these areas said in their comments to the tweet he published that the artwork was from the town of Zrenjanin, citing as evidence the writing on it, saying: "Peckham (a district of South London), Madrid, Bagljas (a district in Zrenjanin)".