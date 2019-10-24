Society The Russians delivered S-400 missile defense system and Pantsir S Joint Tactical Military Exercise of the Army of Serbia and Russia begins. Russians brought anti-aircraft missile system "S-400" and "Pantsir S" Source: Tanjug, Sputnik Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 10:46 Tweet Share

The joint exercise is held under the name "Slovenian Shield 2019", and it started with missile firing by Anti-Aircraft Defense Units of the Serbian Armed Forces and the Russian Air Force.



The exercise will take place in the area of Colonel-Pilot Milenko Pavlovic Airport in Batajnica and at the "Pasuljanske livade" range, with the involvement of other units in the Air Force and Air Defense of the Serbian Armed Forces, the Serbian Ministry of Defense stated.



The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the S-400 division and the Pantsir S battery have been transferred to Serbia, where they will participate for the first time in training abroad, Sputnik reported.



The aim of the exercise is to educate and use the joint air defense group of the Serbian Armed Forces and the Russian Federation Air Force in the air defense of the territory and the forces of the army against reconnaissance and airborne enemy actions, as well as training and practicing commands and units for the preparation and execution of the air defense operations.



The exercise commander is the Commander of the 250th Air Defense Missile Brigade, Brigadier General Tiosav Jankovic.



In addition to the air defense missile systems that are part of the Serbian Armed Forces, the exercise will also use air defense missile systems from the Air Force of the Russian Federation.