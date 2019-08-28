Society An earthquake hit Serbia today: Epicenter 700 meters from Monastery Djurdjevi stupovi Early this morning, around 6.50, an earthquake of 2.6-magnitude on the Richter scale, was registered in Novi Pazar, the Republican Seismological Bureau reported Source: Beta, Blic Wednesday, August 28, 2019 | 12:37 Tweet Share Foto: albund/depositphotos.com/Ilustracija

The epicenter of the earthquake was three kilometers north of Novi Pazar in the direction of Golija, or about 700 meters from the medieval monastery Djurdjevi stupovi, the endowment of Stefan Nemanja from the 12th century, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



The earthquake was felt in the region of Novi Pazar, the Republican Seismological Institute said on its website. Intensity at the epicenter was estimated at Third Grade of the Mercalli scale.



Former Vicar of Djurdjevi stupovi monastery Gerasim told Radio Sto Plus that the earthquake did not damage the monastery and surrounding buildings. According to the information available so far, the earthquake did not cause any material damage to the facilities in Novi Pazar.



This is the third earthquake recorded in this part of Serbia in the last four days, and the previous two, of 2.2 and 1.8 degrees Richter, occurred in the Nova Varos area.