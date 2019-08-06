Society The case with court epilogue: With RSD 26.000 wage, paying RSD 30.000 to the employer Commissioner for the Protection of Equality Brankica Jankovic has filed a lawsuit before the Belgrade High Court on behalf of Snezana Pesovic Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 15:26 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/EugeneGensyurovksy

The lawsuit was instituted for discrimination based on gender and family status.



"The lawsuit, in addition to determining discrimination and seeking to eliminate the consequences of discriminatory treatment, asked the court to adopt a temporary measure aimed at urgently prohibiting discrimination and preventing the consequences of such treatment of an employee due to pregnancy and maternity leave," the commissioner's statement said.



They state that the case is strategically important given that discrimination against women due to pregnancy and maternity leave is unacceptable and still represents frequent discrimination on the labor market.



The Commissioner visited Snezana Pesovic, who gave her consent to represent her and file a lawsuit on her behalf.



Snezana Pesovic worked unregistered with her employer until she got pregnant. She agreed with the employer to register her regularly, but she will be obliged to pay contributions on her own.



In the end, it turned out that the calculation was such that Snezana received a salary amounting to RSD 26.000, while she had to pay RSD 30.000 to her employer.



The media reported on the case of Snezana Pesovic in the past days.



"This case has confirmed the importance of the media as a partner and that by monitoring and publishing such individual specific examples, media can largely contribute to reducing discrimination and preventing discriminatory behavior by individual employers. The state can provide mechanisms to prevent such behavior, and I am confident that this example will encourage women to turn to our institution and ask for protection”, the Commissioner concluded.