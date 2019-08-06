Society RHMZ warns to the upcoming heatwave, the temperature will rise to 38 degrees Celsius The Republic Hydrometeorological Service of Serbia (RHMZ) issued a high-temperature warning for the country, covering the period lasting till August 14 Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 14:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

As told in a statement, tomorrow and the following days will be very warm, with daily highs ranging from 34 to 38 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be more bearable in the north and west of the country, as there will be more clouds.



Winds will be weak to moderate, blowing from the south and southwest. Tomorrow morning temperatures in Serbia will range from 13 to 22 degrees, while the highest daily will range from 33 to 36 degrees.



It will also be sunny and very warm tomorrow in Belgrade, with the daily high reaching around 35 degrees Celsius.



On Wednesday and Thursday, orange meteo-alarm is in effect for the territory of Serbia, implying dangerous weather conditions. Dangerous and life-threatening weather phenomena are expected that could cause material damage. Caution is necessary, along with being aware of the risks, and duly informed on the details of the expected meteorological conditions, strictly following the instructions given by the relevant state services, it is said on RHMZ webpage.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday at the end of the day, during the night and on Friday morning in some places in the north and west of Serbia, whereas it will only potentially hit the mountain areas on Friday afternoon.