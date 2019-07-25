Society A military bus overturned near Vranje, 23 injured Several people were injured in a traffic accident near Vranje, when a military bus rolled over, "Novosti" finds out Source: RTS, VECERNJE NOVOSTI Thursday, July 25, 2019 | 14:44 Tweet Share

According to the initial information, the accident took place around 1.20 pm near the turning for the restaurant Przar.



23 persons sustained injures in this rollover accident, and they are taken to the hospital for medical check-up, RTS reports.



As "Novosti" was told in the police, the bus was heading from Golemo selo towards Vranje.



Health Center confirmed the admittance of large number of injured persons to the hospital, but hadn't speculated on the seriousness of their injuries.