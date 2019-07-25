Society Media: Aleksandar Vucic insulted on social networks Outburst of insults and swears reached the official Twitter account of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic Source: B92 Thursday, July 25, 2019 | 14:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As TV Prva reported, "while on his official Twitter account, President Vucic boasted of the new Chinese investment amounting to USD 120 million in the Smederevo Steel Plant, some of the supporters of the Alliance for Serbia responded with heavy swearing of President's children, by using most horrible and disgusting language".

Oво је јако важан дан за нас, за Србију, Смедерево, раднике који овде раде, јер су Кинези овом новом инвестицијом потврдили да желе да остану овде, да желе да улажу и верују у успех Железаре. #Smederevo #Srbija #Kina https://t.co/JT9gyHSRRu — Александар Вучић (@avucic) July 24, 2019