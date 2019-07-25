Society 0

Media: Aleksandar Vucic insulted on social networks

Outburst of insults and swears reached the official Twitter account of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic

Source: B92
Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As TV Prva reported, "while on his official Twitter account, President Vucic boasted of the new Chinese investment amounting to USD 120 million in the Smederevo Steel Plant, some of the supporters of the Alliance for Serbia responded with heavy swearing of President's children, by using most horrible and disgusting language".

Foto. Screenshot/Twitter
Foto. Screenshot/Twitter

