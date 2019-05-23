Society Two Afghan citizens die of hyperthermia in tanker truck Two of the four men found in an empty tanker truck parked in a car wash in Futog have died, Tanjug has learned from the Clinical Center of Vojvodina (KCV). Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 23, 2019 | 12:24 Tweet Share

The hospital said the second man died overnight.

The hospital said in a press release that the four were found unconscious, exhibiting signs of hyperthermia and hypoxia, and that the two who have survived are still in a serious condition, in KCV's intensive care unit, under constant medical supervision.



The Novi Sad police said the two victims were Afghani citizens.



The four young men were found two days ago by the driver of the Slovenian license plates tanker truck.