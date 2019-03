Society Government approves funds for works on St. Sava Temple The Serbian government allocated funds for he continuation of works on the decoration of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade. Source: B92 Friday, March 22, 2019 | 11:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The government announced on its website that a grant worth RSD 1.18 billion (equal to a little over EUR 10 million) has been approved to the Serbian Orthodox Church.