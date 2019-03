Society Trump's daughter arrives in Belgrade US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany is currently in Belgrade, and intends to stay in Serbia about 11 days, the daily Blic writes on Tuesday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 09:38 Tweet Share Donal Trump (Getty Images, file)

She is the president's youngest daughter, from his former marriage with Marla Maples.

Tiffany Trump, who is 25, goes to law school, and is also modeling.