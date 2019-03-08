Society Serbian national killed in plane crash in Ethiopia The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday that a Serbian citizen died in a crash of and Ethiopian Airlines airplane. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, March 11, 2019 | 13:56 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

The aircraft collapsed on Sunday six minutes after departing from Abeba. A Serbian national among 157 passengers and crew members, the government announced.

The statement expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and states that the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Addis Ababa is in contact with the competent institutions of Ethiopia.



Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic sent a telegram of condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Workneh Gebeyehu.