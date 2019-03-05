Society PM wishes happy International Women’s Day Prime Minister Ana Brnabic wished today to all women in Serbia a happy International Women's Day, March 8. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 8, 2019 | 12:31 Tweet Share A police officer in Belgrade congratulates the holiday to a colleague (Tanjug)

"International Women's Day is a symbol of the struggle for the rights and equal opportunities for all women. The progress of our society is measured by the degree to which we have achieved this equality and won new freedoms.



"The priority of the Serbian government is the protection and promotion of rights and the empowerment of women in our society. We must work on improving the social and economic position of women, creating better conditions for education and professional advancement, and empowering the most vulnerable and minority groups," she said



"Our goal is to build an inclusive society of equal opportunities, without discrimination on any basis," Brnabic said in a congratulatory message.