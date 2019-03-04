Society Serbia's Ivana Spanovic wins 3rd European crown Ivana Spanovic has won her third successive European title with a 6.99 meter jump, competing at the European Athletics Indoor Championship in Glasgow, Scotland. Source: B92 Monday, March 4, 2019 | 11:15 Tweet Share Spanovic is seen holding up the Serbian flag (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The long jumper's decisive effort came in the fifth attempt, when she took over the top spot from Nastassia Mironchik of Belarus.

The 6.99 meter effort equals the longest jump in the world this season, achieved by Germany's Malaika Mihambo. Mihambo finished fourth this time.



Before Spanovic, three successive titles had been won by Germany's legendary Heike Drechsler (in 1986, 1987, and 1988).



Her first gold came in Prague (6.98 meters) in 2015, followed by the one won in Belgrade (7.24 meters) in 2017, and finally the third in Glasgow.



Spanovic told the press after her victory on Sunday that she had "come for the gold."



"I came here for first position and I wasn't going to leave happy any other way," the Serbian said.