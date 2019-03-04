Society "Jovan Ducic - Serbian writer and diplomat" in Geneva First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic officially opened exhibition "Jovan Ducic -Serbian writer and diplomat" at the Palace of Nations in Geneva. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, March 4, 2019 | 10:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Dacic pointed to the importance of Jovan Ducic in Serbian and Yugoslav diplomacy and the place that this giant occupies in Serbian literature.

Recalling that Jovan Ducic, in his rich diplomatic career that lasted over 30 years, served in nine countries in 13 diplomatic missions, and that he was the first diplomat with the title of ambassador in the history of Yugoslav diplomacy, Dacic said that Ducic left indelible marks in our diplomacy and cultural heritage.



This exhibition, jointly organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Serbia to the United Nations in Geneva and the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Switzerland, marks the centenary of the founding of the Society of Peoples, and Serbia has had the honor of opening, with today’s commemoration of Jovan Ducic, a series of events in the Palace of Nations under the name "One hundred years of multilateralism in Geneva."