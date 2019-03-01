Society Famed Serbian footballer becomes honorary consul in Brazil Serbian footballer Dejan "Rambo" Petkovic, famous in Brazil, has been appointed as Serbia's honorary consul in that country, based in Rio de Janeiro. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 1, 2019 | 12:04 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

On February 27, the government of Serbia passed a decision on the appointment, stating that his consular area will includes the territory of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette, while the explanation adds that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the necessary measures to implement it.



Petkovic made his name as a footballer playing in Brazil.



He is an honorary citizen of Rio De Janeiro and an honorary citizen of the State of Rio, and a member of Brazil's Football Hall of Fame.