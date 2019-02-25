Five medals for Serbian math students
Students from the Mathematical Grammar School from Belgrade have won five medals at a large competition held in Romania, the school has announced.Source: Tanjug
At the Romanian Master of Mathematics Competition, held February 20-25, Pavle Martinovic won the gold medal, silver medals were won by Aleksa Milojevic and Jelena Ivancic, while bronze went to Milos Milicevic and Jovan Toromanovic.
Vukasin Mihajlovic received a commendation.
Among 24 teams, Serbia shared the second place with Korea, behind the US, and ahead of Israel, Russia and China.