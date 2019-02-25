Society 0

Five medals for Serbian math students

Students from the Mathematical Grammar School from Belgrade have won five medals at a large competition held in Romania, the school has announced.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

At the Romanian Master of Mathematics Competition, held February 20-25, Pavle Martinovic won the gold medal, silver medals were won by Aleksa Milojevic and Jelena Ivancic, while bronze went to Milos Milicevic and Jovan Toromanovic.

Vukasin Mihajlovic received a commendation.

Among 24 teams, Serbia shared the second place with Korea, behind the US, and ahead of Israel, Russia and China.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

page 1 of 7 go to page