Society Five medals for Serbian math students Students from the Mathematical Grammar School from Belgrade have won five medals at a large competition held in Romania, the school has announced. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 16:18

At the Romanian Master of Mathematics Competition, held February 20-25, Pavle Martinovic won the gold medal, silver medals were won by Aleksa Milojevic and Jelena Ivancic, while bronze went to Milos Milicevic and Jovan Toromanovic.

Vukasin Mihajlovic received a commendation.



Among 24 teams, Serbia shared the second place with Korea, behind the US, and ahead of Israel, Russia and China.