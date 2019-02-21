Society Confirmed: National Stadium to be built in Belgrade Deputy Belgrade Mayor Goran Vesic has announced that the National Stadium will be built in Belgrade's Surcin municipality. Source: B92 Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 14:48 Tweet Share (FSS, rendering)

A few months ago, Serbian officials announced that Serbia would build a stadium with a capacity of around 60,000 seats, that would meet the conditions for hosting the biggest football competitions, such as the finals of the Champions League and Europa League, but also European and world championships.

"There is also a metro project, two metro lines, four BG trains, so that Lazarevac and Mladenovac connect to the city center," Vesic said of the urban plans for the capital.



A few months ago, the leaders of Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria and Greece announced a joint bid to host football championships: European in 2028 and the World Cup in 2030.