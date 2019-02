Society Miner dies in collapse in Resavica coal mine A 52-year-old miner, whose initials are M.S., died this morning in the Resavica coal mine, TV Pink is reporting. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 10:28 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The accident happened when a large quantity of coal collapsed onto the miner, the broadcaster said.

All services were immediately deployed to rescue the miner - they dug through the coal and found his lifeless body.



An investigation into the accident is under way.