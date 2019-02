Society Man blows himself up with hand grenade in Villa Paradise A 49-year-old man has taken his own life in Vila Raj ("Villa Paradise") in Serbia's Mt. Kopaonik winter resort, Belgrade press is reporting on Tuesday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 19, 2019 | 14:06 Tweet Share (Photo: Chalabala/Depositphotos.com)

The body of the victim, whose initials are J.L., was found "in a warehouse" - while the initial investigations show he activated a hand grenade to reportedly commit suicide.

The motive for the suicide will be determined during the investigation, media reports said.