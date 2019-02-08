Society Serbia in flu's grip 84,969 persons have turned to doctors for help since the start of the season, complaining of symptoms similar to the flu. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 8, 2019 | 16:47 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

At the same time, there have been 15 deaths than can be linked with the disease, the Public Health Institute named after Dr. Milan Jovanovic Batut announced on Friday.

Flu epidemics have been reported in the Pirot and Zlatibor Districts, while the activity of the virus appears to have moderate intensity, and is geographically widespread.



The type in question is A (H1N1 and H3N2), which is also present in the region.



In Serbia, most patients are children up to four years old, the institute said, and urged citizens to ventilate enclosed areas, and maintain respiratory and hand hygiene as preventive measures.