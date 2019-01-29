Society One dead, Koridor 10 director seriously injured Three vehicles collided near Doljevac on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of one person. Source: B92, RTS, Tanjug, Prva TV Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 11:22 Tweet Share (Photo: Ljiljana Pavlović, TV Prva)

The car of Koridor 10 company director Zoran Babic was involved, and is among one of the five injured. Babic is receiving help in Nis for open fractures.

None of the injured persons are in danger of dying.



The three cars collided for as of this moment unknown reason near the toll booth on the Nis-Leskovac highway near Doljevac.



The woman who died was traveling in the car that Babic's vehicle collided with, Tanjug was told in Koridori Srbije.



An investigation is under way.