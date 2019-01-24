Society Pristina to sell public telcom due to crisis The provisional Pristina institutions made a decision to privatize Kosovo Telecom because of a crisis that this public enterprise faces. Source: Kosovo24Hours Thursday, January 24, 2019 | 16:05 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Minister of Economic Development Valdrin Luka commented on the decision of the Kosovo government to prepare procedures for the privatization of the company, said that this is a decision aimed at the recovery of this public enterprise, Kosovo24Hours is reporting.

Luka announced via Facebook that four different EU and US companies are interested in acquiring partial or full ownership of Kosovo Telecom.



Since 2015, Telecom Kosovo has been facing a deep financial and operational crisis.