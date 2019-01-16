Society Serbian/Russian colors light up Belgrade fountain/VIDEO The fountain on Slavija Square in Belgrade was late on Tuesday lit up in the colors of the flags of Serbia and Russia. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, January 16, 2019 | 09:22 Tweet Share (Screenshot)

This was done in honor of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Belgrade Mayor Goran Vesic announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Russian leader will arrive here on Thursday, January 17.



The rotating colors seen in the video intermittently represent the Serbian, and then the Russian flag - this effect is possible because one nation's flag appears like the upside down version of the other: