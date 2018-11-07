Red Star defeats Liverpool in Champions League group stage
Red Star (Crvena Zvezda) beat Liverpool 2-0 in Belgrade in front of more than 50,000 fans and scored its first victory in this season's Champions League.Source: B92
Milan Pavkov found the back of the net in the 22nd minute after a corner kick, and with a spectacular long-distance effort in the 29th.
On November 28 Red Star will play against Napoli away, and then on December 12 against PSG at home.
The Serbian football champions - who in 1991 won the European Champions Cup, rebranded a year later to the Champions League - opened their group stage campaign this season with a draw (0-0) against Italy's vice-champions Napoli in Belgrade, but then suffered two crushing defeats abroad: 6-1 against PSG in Paris, and 4-0 in Liverpool, last season's CL finalist.
Red Star currently have 4 points in at the bottom of Group C, which is led by Liverpool and Napoli with 6, and PSG with 5 points.
