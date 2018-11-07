Society Red Star defeats Liverpool in Champions League group stage Red Star (Crvena Zvezda) beat Liverpool 2-0 in Belgrade in front of more than 50,000 fans and scored its first victory in this season's Champions League. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 7, 2018 | 09:45 Tweet Share (StarSport)

Milan Pavkov found the back of the net in the 22nd minute after a corner kick, and with a spectacular long-distance effort in the 29th.

On November 28 Red Star will play against Napoli away, and then on December 12 against PSG at home.

Milan Pavkov (StarSport)

The Serbian football champions - who in 1991 won the European Champions Cup, rebranded a year later to the Champions League - opened their group stage campaign this season with a draw (0-0) against Italy's vice-champions Napoli in Belgrade, but then suffered two crushing defeats abroad: 6-1 against PSG in Paris, and 4-0 in Liverpool, last season's CL finalist.



Red Star currently have 4 points in at the bottom of Group C, which is led by Liverpool and Napoli with 6, and PSG with 5 points.