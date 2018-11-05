Society Novak Djokovic is officially back on top Serbia's best tennis player Novak Djokovic is once again the best tennis player in the world, starting this Monday. Source: B92 Monday, November 5, 2018 | 11:35 Tweet Share (Gettty Images/ustin Setterfield, file)

Djokovic tops the new ATP lit with 8,045 points, followed by Rafael Nadal with 7,480, and Roger Federer (6,260).

Djokovic completed his impressive comeback by qualifying for the final game of the Paris Masters. He eventually lost the match to Karen Khachanov of Russia - but earned 600 new points and emerged at the top of the ATP list for the fourth time in his career.



Other Serbians in the current ATP list: (position-previous position-name-country-number of points)



49. (50.) Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) – 985

92. (92.) Laslo Djere (Serbia) – 621

93. (34.) Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) – 620

133. (162.) Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) – 433

172. (172.) Nikola Milojevic (Serbia) – 316

186. (195.) Pedja Krstin (Serbia) – 285

224. (212.) Viktor Troicki (Serbia) – 247

265. (267.) Miljan Zekic (Serbia) – 198

294. (279.) Danilo Petrović (Srbija) – 168