Novak Djokovic is officially back on top
Serbia's best tennis player Novak Djokovic is once again the best tennis player in the world, starting this Monday.
Djokovic tops the new ATP lit with 8,045 points, followed by Rafael Nadal with 7,480, and Roger Federer (6,260).
Djokovic completed his impressive comeback by qualifying for the final game of the Paris Masters. He eventually lost the match to Karen Khachanov of Russia - but earned 600 new points and emerged at the top of the ATP list for the fourth time in his career.
Other Serbians in the current ATP list: (position-previous position-name-country-number of points)
49. (50.) Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) – 985
92. (92.) Laslo Djere (Serbia) – 621
93. (34.) Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) – 620
133. (162.) Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) – 433
172. (172.) Nikola Milojevic (Serbia) – 316
186. (195.) Pedja Krstin (Serbia) – 285
224. (212.) Viktor Troicki (Serbia) – 247
265. (267.) Miljan Zekic (Serbia) – 198
294. (279.) Danilo Petrović (Srbija) – 168