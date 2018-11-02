Society Serbia, 3 regional states to bid to host football World Cup! Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia will jointly bid to host the football World Cup - the world's top sports event - in 2030 Aleksandar Vucic announced Friday. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, November 2, 2018 | 16:36 Tweet Share (StarSport, file)

Speaking to reporters after the four nations' summit in Varna, Bulgaria, the Serbian president said this was an idea of Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and that an agreement on a joint bid had been reached at a meeting with the PMs of Bulgaria and Romania, Boyko Borisov and Viorica Dancila.

The president also said the plan was for Serbia to bid to host the European football championships in 2028 - "a problem and a huge incentive for the country to start working on stadiums and see how we can improve our sports infrastructure."



As for the 2030 World Cup bid, the Balkan neighorbors' competitor are Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay - while FIFA already decided that the 2026 championship will be played in the Americas - hosted jointly by Mexico, the US, and Canada.