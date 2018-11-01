Society Serbia now has dedicated airplane for patients It is very important that we now have a system solution for emergency situations when it is necessary to transport a patient in the shortest amount of time. Source: B92 Thursday, November 1, 2018 | 10:18 Tweet Share (B92)

But this solution - a special airplane - will also be used for serious patients who cannot be transported by regular flights, said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Budgetary Fund for the treatment of diseases, conditions or injuries that can not be successfully treated in Serbia Veran Matic.

Speaking on Wednesday, he pointed out that there now practically a medical plane that is permanently available to patients.

The Budgetary Fund is often in a situation where patients need this kind of transportation capacity. So far, 138 patients have received medical treatment, while the number in 53 in the first ten months of this year. "I hope that this plane will soon be transporting both the organs to be transplanted, so that we intensively engage in Eurotransplant, which will enable for the survival and the quality of life of patients on waiting lists in Serbia," Said Matic.



As a reminded, 17-year-old Petar Petrovic, accompanied by both parents, used this Serbian government plane this week to travel to the Italian city of Bergamo, where his treatment will continue.



The young man is suffering from a rare and severe illness that is reported one in a million cases, and in Italy he will receive a new liver. The campaign has been carried out at the expense of the Republic Health Insurance Fund.

The patient was treated at the University Hospital in Tirsova St. in Belgrade, and the request to continue treatment abroad was received by RFZO (state health-care insurance company) on October 15.



Within 24 hours, the commission of the health fund made a positive decision and the patient was sent to Bergamo.



Director of RFZO Sanja Radojevic-Skodric says he case of Petar Petrovic is important because the boy is diagnosed with the Budd–Chiari syndrome, which eventually leads to liver failure.

"The liver is now in good condition and time is of great importance. For this reason, within 24 hours they got a positive opinion," said Radojevic-Skodric said of the patient and his family.



Father Ivica Petrovic thanked the health fund for a quick reaction and the quick approval of treatment in Italy. He expects the transplant to pass well and his child to soon return healthy to Serbia.