Exhibition about fate of Serbs in WW1 to open in Rome

An Archive of Serbia exhibition dedicated to Serbia and its people during the First World War will open on Friday evening at the Serbian embassy in Rome.

The exhibition is entitled (in Italian), "La Serbia e i serbi 1914-1918. Nei documenti dell'Archivio di Serbia" (Serbia and the Serbs 1914-1918. In the documents of the Archive of Serbia).

Serbian Ambassador Goran Aleksic and Archive of Serbia Director Miroslav Perisic will speak at the opening ceremony, Tanjug reported.



The exhibition follows the history of Serbia and the fate of the Serb people in the First World War, while a separate thematic segment is dedicated to the Serb-Italian relations from 1914 until 1918.



Special attention is paid to the documents that testify about the diplomatic, cultural, and military ties of the two countries.



The exhibition set is accompanied by a richly illustrated, bilingual catalogue in Serbian and Italian. The authors of the exhibition and the catalogue are Dr. Miroslav Perisic and Jelica Reljic.



The artistic part of the program includes performances from Emilija Petronijevic (voice), Aleksandra Rancic (oboe), Marko Lenza (double bass), Emilia Pinto (piano).