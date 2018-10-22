Society Kosovo-based wesbite KoSSev wins award for ethics, courage The editorial staff of KoSSev portal has won the "Dusan Bogavac“ journalistic award for ethics and courage for 2018. Source: Kossev Monday, October 22, 2018 | 09:20 Tweet Share

The Independent Journalists’ Association of Serbia (NUNS) have announced.

The reason behind the decision, with a reference to the establishment of KoSSev four years ago, it stated:



„Over the past year, despite all the challenges, obstacles and pressures, the editorial staff has managed to defend the principles of brave, honest and independent journalism.“



KoSSev has gained great confidence of both the local community and the entire region with their attitude towards the journalistic profession, colleagues from Belgrade underlined.



Journalists Ranka Ivanoska from Vrbas (VOICE), Gordana Bjeletic from Pirot (TV N1), Tamara Grujic (RTS), the editorial board of the portal Juzne Vesti from Nis, the editorial board of daily newspaper Cacanske Novine novine, th vBeta news agency, freelancer Vladimir Kostic and columnist of daily Danas Zlatko Pakovic were on the shortlist for the "Dusan Bogavac“ award this year.



The jury was comprised of Milica Saric (CINS), Bojana Pavlovic (KRIK), Sanja Kljajic (Deutsche Welle), Slavisa Lekic (NUNS) and Filip Mladenovic ("Dusan Bogavac“ Foundation)"



The award will be presented on Wednesday, October 24th.



The editorial staff of KoSSev would like to thank our colleagues and the public for the confidence placed in us and for following our work.