Serbian women reach Volleyball World Championships final The Serbian squad has qualified for the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship final game in Japan. Friday, October 19, 2018 | 12:08

Serbia beat the Netherlands 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23.

The team will now face the winner of the Italy vs. China semifinal tie, in the final on Saturday, October 20 - the first, historic final for Serbian women in a world championship.



The Serbian lineup that defeated the Dutch was as follows: Maja Ognjenovic (5 points), Bjanka Busa, Bojana Zivkovic, Tijana Malesevic, Brankica Mihajlovic (23 points), Stefana Veljkovic (7 points), Teodora Pusic, Ana Bjelica, Maja Aleksic, Jovana Stevanovic, Milena Rasic (12 points), Silvija Popovic, Tijana Boskovic (29 points).



The national squad's head coach is Zoran Terzic.