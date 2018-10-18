Society Rude awakening possible to end Serbia's Indian summer The weather in Serbia on Friday will be moderately overcast and a little chillier - from Thursday's 23 degrees Celsius high in Belgrade and much of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 18, 2018 | 13:58 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Some parts of the country will also see weak, short-lived rained tomorrow.

And starting on Sunday, Serbia can expect the first snowfall of the season.



The state meteorological authority, RHMZ, said on Friday that in addition to weak winds, temperatures will range from three to 13 and 20 to 23 degrees on Friday.



During the next week, through October 26, the weather will be moderately to mostly overcast, with rain or short showers in places.



Starting on Sunday, higher-lying mountain areas will see snowfall, while precipitation should cease on Tuesday.



The daily highs in this period will be on a gradual decline.