Half a million Serbian citizens live in "absolute poverty"

If Serbia were a part of the European Union, it would be its poorest member.

October 17, International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, saw half a million inhabitants of Serbia live in absolute poverty, while one in four is at risk of poverty.

What is particularly worrying is that 400,000 children among them.

According to the European Anti-Poverty Network, poverty among those with jobs and the elderly is also on the rise.

Soup kitchens across Serbia yesterday handed out free meals.

