Society Romanians unstoppable in chanting, "Serbia - Kosovo"/VIDEO Back in September Romanian national squad supporters in Belgrade were chanting "Serbia (is) Kosovo" - and they did not give up on this in Bucharest last night. Source: B92 Monday, October 15, 2018 | 11:36 Tweet Share (screenshot/B92)

Serbia played the return game in Group 4 of UEFA's new friendly format Nations League late on Thursday. This time as well, the stadium was thundering with the same message heard in Belgrade a month earlier.

B92's reporter in Bucharest said that because of the chanting in Belgrade, one section of the National Stadium in Romania's capital was shut own during the game with Serbia.



Both matches ended in draws: 2-2 in Belgrade, and 0-0 in Bucharest.



Serbia tops its group with 8 points, ahead of Montenegro (7) Romania (6), and Lithnuania (0).