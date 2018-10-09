Society Matic's shocking post: Nemanja, Serbia will betray you again Serbia and Manchester United footballer Nemanja Matic has shocked the public with a message posted on Instagram. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 14:23 Tweet Share Nemanja Matic (StarSport, file)

Matic published a quote, whose source is still unknown - as is the reason for posting it - which states that "Serbia will betray him again."

"Yes, Nemanja Matic is ready to die for Serbia, just like his fatherland is, with the same enthusiasm, ready to betray him again. And she will do it. Have no doubt whatsoever, my Nemanja!", Matic posted.



This concerns a text published in 2014 by the weekly Nedeljnik under the headline, "Compatriot on steroids in the Battle of Kolubara," which talks about Matic's path, the fact that he did not get a chance to play for either Red Star or Partizan, as well as about the problems he faced in national team while Sinisa Mihajlovic was the head coach.



Obviously, the Manchester United midfielder once again wanted to send a message.



Due to injury, Matic has not been called up for Serbia's upcoming League of Nations friendlies against Montenegro on Thursday and against Romania on Sunday.



He is expected to appear at the stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, accompanied by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.