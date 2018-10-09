Society Highway horror: 6 dead, 27 wounded/PHOTO, VIDEOS Six persons have died while another 27 have been injured in a series of pile-ups on the Belgrade-Nis highway, near the town of Jagodina. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 10:15 Tweet Share (Photo by Ana Mitrovic, Prva TV)

The Interior Ministry (MUP) announced this on Tuesday morning.

A press release said that the pile-ups happened in both directions of the highway at around 07:20 hours CET, involving multiple vehicles - and, "according to information up until this moment, six persons lost their lives, while 27 have been injured."



Traffic on the highway is currently halted in both directions, as the police investigate the scene.



The deadly accidents most likely happened due to the presence of fog and reduced visibility.