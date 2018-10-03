Society Police union wants prostitution legalized The police and police officers' union has suggested that prostitution should be legalized in Serbia. Source: B92, Prva TV Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 09:50 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

For now this proposal has not received any official reaction from the state authorities.

The president of that trade union in question, Blazo Markovic, told Prva TV that there are at least three reasons why the proposal was made. The first and the most important is, as he explains, the health of the inhabitants of Serbia.



"There are hepatitis B and all STDs. The second reason is that the legalization of prostitution would fill the budget of Serbia. This is supported by the examples of many countries that have already done so. The third reason is that the inspectors, who are now working to suppress prostitution, could to work on serious things like a white slavery, which is a big problem the police are combating using the means at their disposal, which is a minimum," he said.



When asked what he expects from the state, Markovic said that "everything is at the stage of a proposal and it is not important whether the proposal will be prepared by the trade union or, for example, the Ministry of Health - but it is important to seriously deal with it and put it before the government of Serbia."



Many, Markovic said, laugh - "but when they think about it, it is a positive thing that will affect both the health of the people of Serbia and the budget."