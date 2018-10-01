Djokovic on doubles with Federer, raising money for kids
The best Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, spoke for Prva TV's morning program about his future plans, but also about what he was up to the past few days.Source: B92
Djokovic is currently in Belgrade, where he is training. He arrived here from Chicago, where he was playing in the Laver Cup.
Novak was a member of "Team Europe" that won the trophy, and during his first doubles match with Roger Federer, smacked the ball into the Swiss player's lower back.
"I knew you'd ask me that. It was not intentional. I was late on the ball and hit him. I don't often play often doubles, so I needed several games to catch the rhythm - I admit it was quite demanding," said Djokovic, who was a guest on Prva TV "Morning with Jovana and Srdjan" show.
Djokovic then spoke about his stay in Chicago during this unusual tournament.
"The Laver Cup was organized only for the second year, but it has already reached a great height within the sport. It's the only competition that can gather great stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Aleksandr Zverev, myself and many others. Team World plays against Team Europe - something like the Ryder Cup for tennis. It was a special occasion to play with Federer in the doubles, I did 'check' him, but they did the same to me a while later. They hit me in the chest, but what matters is that we had a good time."
Due to a crowded schedule, he decided to skip the Beijing tournament and will play the Masters in Shanghai next, starting on October 7.
"I will be in Shanghai. The plan was to also play Beijing, but because of the excellent circumstances in the last three months and too many matches that I played, I decided not to play there. I was a little physically and mentally exhausted after the Laver Cup which was demanding for all of us. That gave me an opportunity to spend a little more time with the family in Belgrade and train here," added Novak.