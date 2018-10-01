Society Djokovic on doubles with Federer, raising money for kids The best Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, spoke for Prva TV's morning program about his future plans, but also about what he was up to the past few days. Source: B92 Monday, October 1, 2018 | 11:36 Tweet Share (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for The Laver Cup)

"Vajda arrives at training before me, I'm sometimes late"



Djokovic has a habit of being late, he once again confirmed that, and said they would probably wait for him, as he had to be a guest on a morning show.



"He (coach Marjan Vajda) generally shows up early. I don't know if that's how it should be, but he comes to prepare the training session. I try to come in on time, sometimes I don't succeed, but I'm trying. I would probably be late to the studio, too."

Djokovic is currently in Belgrade, where he is training. He arrived here from Chicago, where he was playing in the Laver Cup.

Novak was a member of "Team Europe" that won the trophy, and during his first doubles match with Roger Federer, smacked the ball into the Swiss player's lower back.



"I knew you'd ask me that. It was not intentional. I was late on the ball and hit him. I don't often play often doubles, so I needed several games to catch the rhythm - I admit it was quite demanding," said Djokovic, who was a guest on Prva TV "Morning with Jovana and Srdjan" show.

Novak raises over USD 200,000 for children



Djokovic used his stay in Chicago to organize two humanitarian events and raise money for his foundation - over 200,000 dollars have been collected for children in Serbia.



"We took the opportunity, with the blessing of the organizers, to raise as much as possible for our foundation during the Laver Cup. We organized two events - in the first, I played tennis with the kids, there were 80 of them. One half were local children, while the other 40 were of our origin. That was organized by the Serbian Orthodox Church and it was a lot of fun. I felt at home in Chicago, it's the biggest Serbian city outside Serbia. The second event was a breakfast, around 100 people took part and the model was to charge for the tables. People could also donate more than that amount. Federer made a donation, he was kind enough to attend the event. We raised over USD 200,000, which is fantastic for such a short period of time."

Djokovic then spoke about his stay in Chicago during this unusual tournament.



"The Laver Cup was organized only for the second year, but it has already reached a great height within the sport. It's the only competition that can gather great stars like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Aleksandr Zverev, myself and many others. Team World plays against Team Europe - something like the Ryder Cup for tennis. It was a special occasion to play with Federer in the doubles, I did 'check' him, but they did the same to me a while later. They hit me in the chest, but what matters is that we had a good time."



Due to a crowded schedule, he decided to skip the Beijing tournament and will play the Masters in Shanghai next, starting on October 7.



"I will be in Shanghai. The plan was to also play Beijing, but because of the excellent circumstances in the last three months and too many matches that I played, I decided not to play there. I was a little physically and mentally exhausted after the Laver Cup which was demanding for all of us. That gave me an opportunity to spend a little more time with the family in Belgrade and train here," added Novak.