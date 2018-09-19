Society Two Serbians die in US as their truck collides with another Two Serbian citizens have died in a traffic accident in the US state of Illinois, Belgrade-based Vecernje Novosti daily is reporting on Thursday. Source: Vecernje novosti Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 15:46 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The deadly accident occurred on Wednesday morning. The victims have been named as 32-year-old Mladen Petrovic and 31-year-old Aleksandar Sakovski, both originally from Kraljevo, a town in central Serbia.

According to the report, citing US media, they died in their truck which collided head-on with another, whose driver had lost control of the vehicle, driving it into the opposite lane.



"Petrovic and Sakovski died immediately in a horrific explosion," the paper said.



Friends and families of the two victims are now attempting to crowdfund the repatriation of their bodies.



USD 100,000 is needed for this, and so far 47,000 has been raised at the gofundme.com website.