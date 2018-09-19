Society Air Serbia plane makes it to destination after scare An Air Serbia plane that last night had to make an emergency landing inn Cyprus continued its flight this morning and reached Hurghada in Egypt. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 10:57 Tweet Share (B92)

According to the latest information, the plane then took off en route back to Belgrade.

As Prva TV reported, the technical problems that caused the Serbian carrier's plane to emergency land in Paphos had been removed. But the flight from Hurghada to Belgrade, using the same airplane, was several hours late this morning.



The plane landed in Cyprus last night due to smoke in the cockpit. A number of firefighters, ambulances and the police were waiting at the airport.



Passengers, 143 of them, and crew were evacuated. Some media reported that the a part of luggage section had likely caught on fire.