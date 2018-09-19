Society Red Star start Championship League campaign with draw Red Star played 0-0 against Napoli in front of 53,000 people at its home stadium in Belgrade, in the opening game of the Championship League's groups stage. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 19, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share (StarSport)

The Serbian champions also earned EUR 900,000 - which is what winning a point is worth at this stage of Europe's top club football competition.

Although many thought that Red Star would be "points fodder" in its group, the tram played a solid match against Italy's vice-champions, led this year by coach Carlo Ancelotti.



The Belgraders chose to spend the majority of the game defending - and succeeded in what what obviously the intention: not to lose.



Napoli came across as a powerful, high-class team, but having ball possession, controlling the game, and being a much more dangerous rival wasn't enough to break the Serbian defenses.



In the other Group C match, Liverpool beat PSG 3-2.



Red Star will face PSG on October 3.