Society

Vandals demolish store window on Gorani-owned business

Unknown vandals last weekend completely demolished the store window of the Orijent pastry shop, one of the oldest in Belgrade.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 | 09:58

The pastry shop is located at the corner between the Balkanska and Gavrila Principa Streets.

The pastry shop is 70 years old and owned by the Mirsidi family, who are Goranis - an ethnic group from Kosovo and Metohija



This act has caused rage among social networks users, as this is not the first time the store has been targeted in this way.