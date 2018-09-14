Society Two workers fall to their death at Belgrade Waterfront site Two workers died this morning around 09:30 hours CET at a Belgrade Waterfront construction site, it has been confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 14, 2018 | 11:37 Tweet Share (Photo: Filip Vidojevic/Prva TV)

Belgrade's emergency medical service told the media they received a report about the incident at 09.42.

According to a spokesman of this service, Mirko Lutovac, two workers fell from a Strabag-constructed building. The ambulance crews that went to the scene found the bodies of the workers and pronounced them dead.



Emergency teams are still on the ground, while state broadcaster RTS claims that the scenes made eyewitnesses sick.



It is unknown for the moment how the accident happened. The investigation is ongoing, and during the day, a statement from the management of Belgrade Waterfront is expected.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to B92.net in the meanwhile that two workers had killed at the site.



They said the workers - believed to be in their 20s and 40s - fell from the 22nd floor of the Park View building.



At the end of August in Belgrade a worker was killed at a construction site in Kneza Milos Street, the site of the former US embassy in Belgrade. Two supporting walls collapsed onto him, killing him instantly. The extraction of the body lasted for hours.



After this accident, Belgrade city authorities announced unscheduled inspections of construction sites in the capital.